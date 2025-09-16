DIVINE’s Gully Gang Entertainment signs rising street hip hop artist 99side

Gully Gang Entertainment, India’s foremost urban record label founded by multi-platinum artist DIVINE and manager Chaitanya Kataria, is proud to announce the signing of underground sensation 99 Side (Yash Dandge). Hailing from Bamanwada in Vile Parle, 99side has rapidly emerged as one of Mumbai’s most dynamic voices, blending razor-sharp Hindi lyricism with raw, street-rooted storytelling. His breakout tracks—‘Gondhal,’ ‘Chowk Pe,’ ‘Du Buckle’—and the viral anthem ‘Subhe Subhe’ have earned him critical acclaim, while his run to the MTV Hustle 4.0 finals showcased his commanding stage presence to national audiences.

Chaitanya Kataria, Co-Founder of Gully Gang Entertainment states, “99side represents the evolution of Mumbai’s sound – bold, original, socially conscious and full of energy. We’re thrilled to partner with him and build something meaningful in the years ahead, continuing to elevate the city’s unique musical voice. At Gully Gang, our goal has always been to create opportunities, break barriers, and amplify underground culture. This collaboration is a natural step in pushing that movement forward”.

The addition of 99side comes at a moment of unprecedented growth for Indian hip-hop. By signing a talent whose gritty, grassroots perspective mirrors the label’s cultural ethos, Gully Gang continues to lead the scene— crafting live experiences through Gully Fest, developing artists via Gully Gang Records, and curating intellectual properties to extend cultural equity with brands. This marks another step in amplifying and shaping India’s urban music movement.

As DIVINE’s imprint, Gully Gang Entertainment operates as a powerhouse cultural platform — relentlessly focused on discovering and developing the next generation of hip-hop talent, curating high-impact live events, producing cutting-edge brand content, and crafting exclusive merchandise. With an unwavering mission to shape and expand the urban music ecosystem, Gully Gang Entertainment is driving the evolution of hip-hop culture across the subcontinent.