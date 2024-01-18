Divyah Khosla Kumar to make her Tollywood debut with Hero Heeroine

Divyah Khosla Kumar stood out for her amazing performance in Yaariyan 2. With her on screen presence she garnered immense critical acclaim for the role of Ladli Chibber. Many lauded her ‘earnest performance’ and said she shined in the story. Some others also termed her performance as impactful. With a great year gone by, Divyah’s 2024 is even more amazing. The actress has some big releases coming up this year.

With her Telugu- Hindi film ‘Hero Heeroine’ and another rumour of an untitled project Vishesh Films featuring Anil kapoor & Harshvardhan Rane Divyah will be ruling hearts all through the year.

The actress who made her debut with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo has proven her mettle time and again. Not only is Divyah highly regarded as an actor, she aced in direction too. In 2014, she helmed Yaariyan as a director, and the film went on to become a blockbuster by earning Rs 65 crores despite being made on a budget of Rs 9 crores. She later on directed the film Sanam Re too. Her endearing performance in Satyamev Jayate 2 also earned her praises.

Other than this, Divyah also started in the music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi and Teri Aankhon Mein which became quite successful. Not many might know, but Divyah is also quite a proficient choreographer, she has designed the dance steps for several super hit songs in Yaariyan and Sanam Re.

Leaving a strong imprint with her multi-faceted skill set and craft, Divyah is certain a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment space.