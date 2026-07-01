DJ Chetas announces India’s largest club tour Chandni Bar 2.0 poised to be a mega ’90s revival tour

DJ Chetas has officially announced the launch of the ‘Chandni Bar Tour 2.0’, a high-energy, fully immersive nightlife experience poised to be India’s biggest DJ led tour celebrating the multi-generational appeal of 1990s.

Beginning July 10, 2026, and running through September 6, 2026, this ambitious 14-city trek will hit India’s most vibrant nightlife destinations: Goa, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chennai, Kolhapur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gurugram and Kolkata. The tour with an estimated entourage of over 50 personnel promises to recreate and reimagine the glitz and glamour of a bygone era for contemporary audiences.

In an exciting turn of events, India’s Got Latent Season 2 breakout star Balram Vishwakarma famously known as ‘Rocking Goli’ has officially joined forces as one of the entertainment acts on the entire tour. Balram initially captured the internet’s attention with his viral dance performance on the track ‘Ballu Harami’, a song widely recognized by fans for its memorable ‘Chai Ki Tapri’ hook. Thanks to its infectious beats and quirky lyrics, the performance has rapidly cemented itself as one of the most iconic, breakout highlights of the entire season.

Adding to the massive scale of this upcoming entertainment spectacle, the performance will feature a stellar lineup of lookalikes channelling iconic superstars from across Indian cinema. Audiences can look forward to seeing the likenesses of legendary actors and artists including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Yo Yo Honey Singh. This unique collaboration promises a high-energy experience that seamlessly blends viral internet comedy, nostalgic star power and chart-topping music.

Produced by Team Innovation, the tour takes experiential entertainment to the next level by transforming each venue into an intricately designed, 90s-inspired Chandni Bar setting. Designed to transport audiences back to Bollywood’s most uninhibited decade, attendees will encounter vintage aesthetics, period-accurate neon and lighting, traditional genda phool (marigold) and mogra gajra bands, prop fake currency and a masterfully curated Bollywood remix soundtrack featuring classic homegrown melodies reimagined for the modern dance floor.

As the defining decade for Indian pop culture, the 1990s witnessed unprecedented milestones in Bollywood’s creative and musical evolution. Central to this era’s cultural landscape was the nightlife subculture of the dance bar. Far from being simple commercial venues, these spaces represented raw artistic expression, economic independence, and a distinctly Indian form of nightlife. Characterised by a sensory aesthetic of neon illumination, live orchestral music and bold fashion, this world was heavily documented by Indian cinema, becoming a globally recognized visual shorthand for Mumbai’s legendary cinematic narrative.

Today’s current wave of 1990s nostalgia reflects a growing consumer demand for authentic, culturally specific experiences over algorithm-driven content. ‘Chandni Bar Tour 2.0’ leverages this sentiment to spearhead a respectful cultural reclamation of India’s historical nightlife. By celebrating this unique culture, the tour acknowledges the significant artistic and economic contributions of the performers and communities who shaped early Indian entertainment, demonstrating how historical nostalgia can be responsibly channelled to honour unique cultural traditions.

Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Founder, Team Innovation states, “We’re reviving a cultural moment that defined an entire generation. The 90s represent a golden era in Indian pop culture, and this tour is a love letter to that time. It’s about reclaiming the rebellious, unapologetic spirit that made Indian nightlife so magnetic. We’re not just throwing a party; we’re creating an immersive space where audiences can safely reconnect with the infectious energy of a truly iconic era.”

DJ Chetas states, “The music is the absolute heartbeat of this entire experience. We’re taking the most iconic Bollywood tracks from the 90s and executing them with cutting-edge contemporary production to create something that honours the past while dominating the modern dance floor. This isn’t just a DJ set; it’s a high-octane musical journey through Bollywood’s most thrilling decade.”

DJ Chetas is globally recognized as the World’s No. 1 Bollywood DJ and the highest-paid DJ in India. A true pioneer in the electronic music scene, he shattered global boundaries by becoming the first Indian DJ to be featured in the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, securing an impressive rank of #33 in 2016. Known for redefining live entertainment, DJ Chetas commands the biggest live show productions ever executed by an Indian DJ. His massive draw and cultural impact were cemented when he became the first Indian DJ to execute a stadium tour featuring synchronized Xylobands