DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

What happens when the world’s biggest women’s cricket event meets the powerful beats of one of the most exciting DJs? You get DJ Kiara—aka Khushboo Wadhwani—taking the stage at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai. This is girl power cranked up to eleven.

“I’ve always believed that music has no gender, no limits, no barriers. It’s a universal language that empowers, unites, and ignites passion,” says DJ Kiara. At just 26 years old, DJ Kiara is already a force to be reckoned with. Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, this self-taught wonder girl has climbed her way up the music industry since starting her career in 2018. With over 500 shows under her belt—including the title of official DJ for Team Gujarat Titans at the world’s biggest stadium—Kiara is proving that when women take the stage, they make sure the world listens.

And now, she’s the only female DJ to perform at the Women’s T20 World Cup. She set the tone at Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, energizing the crowd before the matches began and during crucial moments like 4’s, 6’s, and wickets. “Between overs, my job is to entertain the crowd with high energy dance music. This opportunity isn’t just about playing music. It’s about showing women everywhere that we belong on the global stage. Whether you’re a female cricketer or a DJ, you can take up space and make an impact,” says DJ Kiara.

DJ Kiara transformed her love for music into a thriving career. Now, she’s making history, playing her pre-match sets and keeping the energy high during the matches—turning the stadium into a place where women lead the charge. With each beat she drops, DJ Kiara will deliver a message that’s as loud as her music: women can, and do, belong everywhere. Her work in Dubai is more than just entertainment—it’s about empowerment. Whether she’s playing for the Indian T20 league’s Gujarat team at Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest in the world, or hyping up a crowd of cricket fans, DJ Kiara is a reminder that when women rise, the world rises with them.

“This isn’t just an event for me,” DJ Kiara says. “It’s a platform to inspire other women to go after their dreams and remind everyone that when women are empowered, they lift the world around them.” As the athletes take the field, DJ Kiara is bringing the beats that unite the crowd, making sure every woman—whether in the stands, on the field, or behind the decks—feels the power of this moment.