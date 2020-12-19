Do Not Disturb returns for its second season on MX Player

They say 7 is a lucky number; there are 7 days in a week, 7 seas, 7 colors in a rainbow and 7 wonders in the world. Reprising their roles as our favorite couple Maulik and Meera who have also completed 7 years of their marriage is Manasi Parekh Gohil and Malhar Thakar, who will be seen reuniting for the 6 episodic Gujarati MX Exclusive Series and a Mirchi Play Original – Do Not Disturb Season 2.

Season 1 of the series allowed viewers to peek into their marriage through a keyhole, and this second edition gives you a peek into the infamous 7-year glitch! Maulik and Meera are unaware of what is going to hit them, now that their marriage is 7 years old! A classic in between, not too young and not too old – this couple too is on the verge of chaos featuring identity crisis, desires, societal pressures and the need to reinvent themselves, while still having fun!

While we continue to peep inside the bedroom of Maulik and Meera and see the madness unfold, we also step out with them and see them deal with the world and sometimes, themselves.

Speaking about the same, Manasi Parekh Gohil said, “It’s the love that we’ve received from the viewers that has brought Maulik and Meera back again. We are so thrilled to have a season 2 of ‘Do Not Disturb’. With their marriage completing 7 years, Maulik & Meera’s relationship is neither too old now, nor too young. From getting on a strict health regime to bringing the oomph back, the audiences will have a lot of exciting drama to watch out for in this edition of the show.”

Elaborating on the same, Malhar Thakar said, “Our jodi has been a super hit in the film Golkeri and teaming up again with Manasi, along with director, Sandeep Patel has been an absolute pleasure. 7 is considered to be a special number and with Meera and Maulik completing 7 years in their relationship, there is so much more in store for the viewers. Barring all the other ‘disturbances’, this season will see a roller-coaster of emotions cloud their life along with the challenges that a seven-year long marriage brings up.”