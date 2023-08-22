Do Patti: Kriti Sanon’s maiden project as producer starts shoot

Kriti Sanon recently unveiled her own production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ and they have already announced their first project called ‘Do Patti’ which stars Kajol and Kriti in the lead roles. The actress will be seen taking up a completely new character for the same.

The engineer turned model turned actor turned producer, Kriti Sanon took to her instagram to share a glimpse from the day 1 of their shoot for the project that has begun filming. She captioned the photos saying, “Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti

Wearing 2 caps this time..🙏🦋🧿

Actor-Producer

Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach 🦋 as i start this very special journey.

Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilms !💖🦋#DoPatti

Lets make a film we are proud of! Lets create magic!!

@beatnikbob5 @kanika.d❤️✨🫶🏻🦋

@bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kathhapictures @netflix_in @kajol❤️”

In the photo we see Kriti in her vanity while concentrating on the script of her maiden project and in the mirror the motivating words on her t-shirt can be read which says, “Time to reinvent yourself” while Kriti curls up her eyelashes. Along with that she also shared a still of the clapboard of the project and we cannot wait to see what ‘Do Patti’ has in store for us. Kriti definitely looks like she is ready to serve yet again.

On the actor front, Kriti will next be seen Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, and a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor amongst other unannounced projects.