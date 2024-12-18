Dolly Singh’s Instagram series titled Best Worst Date Season 2 continues to prove that she is truly an all-rounder

Known for her relatable and humorous content, Dolly Singh has once again entertained audiences with her new Instagram series titled ‘Best Worst Date Season 2’. The first episode of this highly anticipated series released only yesterday (Monday, 16th Dec) and has already garnered a ton of views. This new series consists of 7 episodes releasing daily between 16th to the 22nd of December. Setting an example in a world where new formats and reinvention is critical, Dolly has created a new way of storytelling and monetisation allowing the plethora of creators to follow suit.

To Dolly, entertaining the masses is a well-trod territory, and to up the ante, she further deep dived into writing and producing. Keeping in mind this specific series, what many might not realize is the depth of Dolly’s creative prowess—she is not just the face of the series but its heart and soul, essaying multiple roles from ideation to execution.

Dolly is a name that resonates with inspiration and admiration. Her journey of turning into a global sensation is a narrative of resilience, talent, and pure determination. In an industry often defined by typecasts and rigid roles, Dolly has shattered stereotypes, proving that talent knows no bounds. She has seamlessly transitioned between various creative avenues, establishing herself not just as an actor but also as a writer and producer.

“To make something this ambitious, you can’t do it alone. You must have people you can trust and a team you can build. I am very lucky that I got to work with an amazing director Anurag Baruah and DOP Aman Choudhary who are both extremely talented and gifted! My co-actors Kunal Bhan, Pranay Pachauri, and Tanushree Dutta all put their heart and hard work into this and have treated it like their own baby which is why the show is already receiving so much love!” Said Dolly Singh excitedly.

‘Best Worst Date Season 2’ is more than just an Instagram series; it is a showcase of Dolly’s multifaceted genius. Every episode is a blend of her impeccable writing, natural acting, and thoughtful production. The humour and relatability that fans love is a direct result of her involvement at every stage of the creative process.

Moreover, Dolly’s work on ‘Best Worst Date’ underscores her multi-disciplinary skills in today’s digital age. The ability to wear multiple hats—be it writing, acting, and producing sets her apart in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape. Transitioning seamlessly across different content formats is not easy, but Dolly has accomplished to do so remarkably. Her dedication to producing quality content and her trajectory makes us believe that hard work does pay off!