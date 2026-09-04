Donal Bisht celebrates her birthday in Nainital with family

Actress Donal Bisht, who recently received immense love and appreciation for her performance in Telugu Film M.R.P., is currently riding high on the success of the film and has already begun shooting for an unusual and exciting new film. Amid her busy shooting schedule, Donal took a refreshing break to celebrate her birthday with her family in the peaceful hills of Nainital, embracing nature, love and togetherness.

The actress shared beautiful glimpses of her birthday vacation on social media, giving fans a peek into her intimate celebration. Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Nainital, Donal spent quality time with her mother, father and brother, making the occasion truly special. The pleasant weather and gentle rain added a magical touch to the family getaway, creating picture-perfect moments.

Donal looked effortlessly gorgeous in a pretty and elegant dress, paired with simple makeup and her signature radiant smile. Keeping her look minimal and graceful, the actress perfectly matched the calm and serene vibe of the destination. The rain-soaked landscapes and lush green hills made her birthday pictures even more charming and heartwarming.

Instead of opting for a grand celebration, Donal chose to celebrate the day in the company of her loved ones. Her birthday reflected the beauty of simple moments, family bonding and gratitude. Fans flooded her social media with heartfelt birthday wishes, showering love on the actress for sharing such wholesome memories.

On the work front, Donal continues to explore exciting opportunities after the success of her Telugu Film M.R.P. She is currently shooting for an unusual and intriguing new film, which promises to showcase a completely different side of her as an actor. While details of the project remain under wraps, the actress has been actively working on this unique venture.

Donal Bisht’s peaceful birthday celebration in Nainital beautifully balanced her personal and professional life, making it a memorable occasion filled with happiness, positivity and new beginnings.