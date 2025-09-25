Donal Bisht joins AI saree trend with a touch of reality

Actress Donal Bisht, known for her elegance and thought-provoking social media presence, recently shared a reel that has been winning hearts online. While the AI saree trend has taken over Instagram feeds, Donal decided to present the “real one” in her graceful style, draped in a traditional saree.

In her caption, she reflected on the growing conversation around AI and reality, writing:

“In this AI saree trend! Thought to share the real one too! ❤️✨ Well I don’t think AI can ever replace reality, in fact it will make us realise the value of reality more! What are your thoughts!!?”

The actress not only showcased timeless beauty in a cream saree but also struck a deeper chord by reminding her followers about the importance of authenticity in an age of virtual filters and AI trends.

Her reel has already crossed thousands of likes and sparked engaging discussions among fans, with many agreeing that nothing can truly surpass the essence of reality.

Donal has been impressing audiences with her versatility across television, OTT, and films. From memorable roles in Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop to making a mark in Bigg Boss 15, she continues to win admiration for her strong screen presence. Recently, she has been exploring diverse projects, including web series, films, and collaborations that reflect both her artistic and personal growth.

Her reel perfectly blends style with thought, proving yet again why she’s celebrated not just as a fashion icon but also as an inspiring voice for today’s generation.