“Don’t worry, I’m fine”: Rashmika Mandanna reassures fans after painful injury

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared an emotional health update with her fans after revealing that she is recovering from a serious hip injury. The pan-India no. 1 heroine, who had been missing from social media for some time, returned with a heartfelt Instagram post explaining the reason behind her absence while assuring everyone that she is doing well. Along with the update, Rashmika also shared a series of candid pictures from her recovery journey at home, including cheerful selfies, delicious desserts, puzzle-solving sessions, adorable moments with her pet dogs, and thoughtful get-well gifts sent by well-wishers.

Sharing the update, Rashmika wrote:

“Hie guyssss!🥰❤️

Injuries suck.. 😩 and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well 🐒🤷🏻‍♀️

Sorry I’ve been MIA 🐒 but hieeee! I’m hereeee!🙋🏻‍♀️😁

It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.. 🤦🏻‍♀️💆🏻‍♀️

But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher🙋🏻‍♀️🐒🤣) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!🤣🤣❤️

But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you!🤣

You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af – freak accidents 🤷🏻‍♀️ what are the odds.🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

Forced holiday – but hey not complaining at all! 🐒💃🏻 I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles – had no idea I were this good with them.. 😎

Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile 😞😭 and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo! 😭😭

Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon. 🐒🙋🏻‍♀️

Love ya! ❤️ Don’t worry ok.. ❤️ Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!🥰❤️”

The actress’s positive attitude despite the painful injury won the hearts of fans, who flooded the comments section with wishes for her speedy recovery. Rashmika’s post reflected her optimistic spirit as she embraced the break by spending time with her pets, solving puzzles, enjoying her favourite treats, and resting at home while recovering from the tendon injury sustained during the dance shoot of Mysaa.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films, including Mysaa, Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park, and Rakka.