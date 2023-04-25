Dooriyan: Romantic track featuring Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan is out now

The music industry is abuzz with the release of the latest music video titled “Dooriyan”. The song features the talented Gautam Singh Vig and the beautiful Saba Khan as the lead actors. The music video has captured the hearts of the audience with its beautiful cinematography, soulful lyrics and powerful performances.

The music video, directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz, tells the story of a couple who are deeply in love but are separated due to circumstances beyond their control. The song’s lyrics are emotional and heartfelt, evoking a range of emotions in the audience. The powerful performances of Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan have only added to the emotional impact of the song.

The lead actor Gautam Singh expresses his excitement by saying, “I am ecstatic to see the audiences’ reaction to ‘Dooriyan’. It was a phenomenal experience with Saba Khan, I hope the audience continues to show their unmatchable love and support for this and all my future projects.”

Saba Khan who plays the female lead alongside Gautam Singh Vig, said, “It was a truly lovely experience working with such talented people. I really want to thank the fans for eagerly waiting for ‘Dooriyan’. Their unconditional admiration only motivates me to work harder.”

Tanveer Syed Riaz, the director of this amazing music video and who has given us massive hit films like Aashiqui 2, Bang Bang, Ek Villain etc, says, “Dooriyan is a special project for me as well as the entire team. Since Gautam and Saba were the perfect fit for their roles they have done complete justice. Their flawless on-screen chemistry blends perfectly with the emotion the song conveys.”

Creative Producer Mahesh Poojary says, “I tried to bring a new twist to the romance genre by infusing elements of horror into my love story. My goal was to add rich and precise details to the overall theme while maintaining the romantic feel. I made sure not to make it too eerie or overwhelming so that the romance wouldn’t be lost.”

The audience’s reaction to the music video has been overwhelmingly positive.

Groovenexus presents ‘Dooriyan’ Featuring Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan and Ayaz Khan, Sung and Composed by Altaaf Sayyed, Written by Atiya Sayyed and Story by Creative Producer Mahesh Poojary

