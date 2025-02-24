Dorabi’s unique blend of tradition and modernity vies for a deal on Shark Tank India 4

In the heart of Gurgaon, a family’s passion for fashion has evolved into a thriving business. For over two decades, the Batra family’s clothing venture has been perfecting its craft, blending tradition with modern aesthetics. Their two brands, Dorabi and Aamili, cater to distinct audiences, offering a unique mix of heritage and contemporary designs.

Ashima Batra shared, “Dorabi is a labor of love, where we merge traditional and modern elements to create something truly unique. Aamili, on the other hand, focuses on structured, solid workwear for professionals. We identified a clear market need for stylish yet functional workwear, and that’s how Aamili was born. Our journey on Shark Tank India has been a transformative experience, giving us invaluable insights, validation, and the confidence to scale our vision further.”

As the Batra’s take center stage on Shark Tank India 4, the room is filled with anticipation as the sharks deliberate on the deal. Will the Batra family secure the 75-lakh investment for 3% equity?

