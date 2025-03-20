Dot. aka Aditi Saigal makes her big-screen debut with sci-fi thriller Decibel

Multihyphenate talent – Dot. aka Aditi Saigal is all set to make her debut on the big screen with Decibel, a genre bending science fiction film directed by Vineet Joshi & produced by Vin Jos Productions. Loved for her performance as Ethel in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Dot. is back with Decibel opposite Sunny Singh, as they together embark on a journey to discover unknown chilling secrets, that change their world for what’s to come.

Set in a quiet town, Decibel is a science fiction thriller that follows the journey of a research scientist and his partner navigating the intricacies of human relationships through Decibel, a groundbreaking device capable of extracting sounds from the past, while exploring the boundaries between silence and noise, chaos and calm.

Talking about her new film, Dot. said, “As a musician, sound is already so magical and important to me; so when I heard about Decibel—a story about using sound to uncover the past—I was immediately interested in it as a storytelling device. It’s got sci-fi, mystery, and a great dramatic story at its core. It’s intense and compelling, and I’m really looking forward to people watching it!

With the film’s richly layered narrative and immersive sonic textures, Dot. is all set to pave a path for herself with Decibel, a film we can’t wait to see on the screen!