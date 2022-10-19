Double XL leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi share the perfect ‘food’ chemistry on screen and off screen

In recent years, Bollywood has seen a lot of films that talk about topics that are usually swept under the carpet. One such film is Double XL. This is the movie that talks about how we are conditioned to see body positivity and body shaming in a particular light. This movie starring Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra talks about breaking the stereotype of what we’re made to believe is beautiful and pursuing our dreams and passion no matter what the obstacles. The story of the movie is such that it resonates with all the audiences.

This particular scene from the trailer was simply outstanding which a lot of people, men and women alike, resonated with as revenge eating! In this scene both Sonakshi and Huma’s characters in the movie, have just about had enough of people taunting them and telling them to eat a certain way to loose weight. They go to a diner and order a wide array of food one after the other which lends to a comical yet hard hitting scene in the movie.

After they shot this scene not only Huma and Sonakshi but also the rest of the crew were tempted to eat those delectable treats that their dialogues mentioned. All of them ordered what they felt like and enjoyed a hearty meal accompanied by laughter.

Reacting on this memorable moment Huma said, “There is actually a funny back story to that. After we were done with the scene, Sona and I were super tempted to sit down and eat at the diner. We actually went on to ordered the same food to indulge as we were all hungry and the food dialogue just fueled our hunger further! The crew, Sona and I sat down and dug into the delicious dishes that the diner had and were super satisfied by the end of it!”

“What comes across as a comical scene in the trailer and film was actually really tough for Huma, me and the entire cast! It was tough because we simply couldn’t manage to resist ourselves from ordering food post the shot was done! All of us sat down and enjoyed a classic diner breakfast with all the works!” Added Sonakshi Sinha.

Double XL is releasing on the 4th of November this year starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra. It is a slice-of-life comedy that gives the message of how our size shouldn’t determine our ambitions.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin VardeSaqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.