Dr Prathap C Reddy and grand daughter Upasana Konidela launch Apollo Hospitals Services in Ayodhya

Apollo Healthcare Services, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy and his granddaughter, Upasana Konidela, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center in Ayodhya. This initiative is a testament to Dr. Reddy’s commitment to healing, inspired by Sanatan Dharma, and aims to provide immediate and critical care to pilgrims visiting Ram Lala.

Upasana Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo, has been instrumental in advancing the organization’s philanthropic efforts. Her dedication to transforming healthcare is evident in the establishment of this Emergency Care Center, which symbolizes the Reddy family’s service to the people of Ayodhya.

In a significant addition to this initiative, the Hindi version of ‘The Apollo Story’ was launched by the Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The book narrates the inspiring journey of Prathap C. Reddy in healthcare and highlights the family’s unwavering commitment to improving lives.

The Apollo team believes that the Emergency Care Center will not only meet the immediate health needs of the community but also stand as a beacon of hope. This effort aligns with Upasana’s vision and continues the legacy of excellence established by Prathap C. Reddy.

Through the inauguration of the Emergency Care Center in Ayodhya, Apollo Healthcare Services reinforces its dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone, furthering its mission to make a meaningful impact on community well-being.