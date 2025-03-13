Dr. Yamini Malhotra receives the prestigious Powerful Women Iconic Fashion Diva Award from Amruta Fadnavis, dedicates the award to the women of India

Dr. Yamini Malhotra, who’s a renowned and respected actress, dentist, & digital content creator has rightfully and quite deservingly been honoured with the prestigious ‘Powerful Women Iconic Fashion Diva Award’ by Mid-Day.

Yamini, who has always inspired innumerable women all over the country with her versatile body of work and talent received the prestigious honour from the hands of Amruta Fadnavis, a renowned banker, singer and social activist who’s also the wife of the honorable chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Yamini dedicated this award to all the women of India while acknowledging their strength and resilience. She particularly dedicated this to all the single mothers with multiple responsibilities, homemakers who selflessly nurture their families, daughters who stand as a pillar of strength and support come what may and to all the entrepreneurs, professionals and working women who seamlessly strike the perfect balance between career and family. Regarding her special and much-deserved Mid-Day Powerful Women ‘Iconic Fashion Diva’ award honour, Yamini shares,

“This award is not just for me—it’s for every woman who dares to dream, who fights through challenges, and who continues to shine. You are powerful, you are unstoppable, and you are the backbone of this nation. Proud, proud, proud to be among such phenomenal women!”

Here’s congratulating Yamini once again on the award. Kudos to her for being a genuine force to reckon with and most importantly enabling so many women all over the country to believe that dreams and aspirations channeled with positive vision and hard work can weave magic. On the work front, she has interesting work developments taking place at her end, the official announcements of which will happen soon as per the ideal timelines. Stay tuned for more updates.