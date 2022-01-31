Drishyam Play is back with fresh soulful music for the listeners

Drishyam Play is back with some soul-stirring music that is sure to melt your heart! After giving Indian music some captivating performances by spectacular artists, Drishyam Play is out to discover some fresh new talent.

Today, the YouTube channel launched the song ‘Fakeeri’, sung by Himani Kapoor. The song follows the journey of a girl, who bound by a toxic relationship, struggles to get out of it. Penned by Saaveri Verma and composed by Rimi Dhar, the soulful number is the first of many songs to be launched by Drishyam Play.

After producing path-breaking content-driven cinema with an eye on the future, Manish Mundra, Producer – Drishyam Play, is now backing fresh new talent in the world of music and providing them with a platform to showcase their prowess.

Speaking about the new song, Fakeeri, Manish Mundra, Producer – Drishyam Play, said, “I have always been passionate about music and it is this passion that has given birth to Drishyam Play. Since its inception, our collective vision has always been about creating opportunities and making space for deserving talent. It has been incredible and stimulating to discover and work with the brilliant talent this country has. We are thrilled to engage our audience on Drishyam Play and bring you soulful music that melts your heart. Himani Kapoor has done a great job singing Fakeeri, and we can’t wait for the audience to hear it!”

Talking about Fakeeri, singer Himani Kapoor, said, “I am so excited to announce my new song Fakeeri with Drishyam Play. It is a soulful song that will resonate with many. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to sing it. I hope you enjoy the song!”

Previously, Drishyam Play has given us some spell-binding songs by artists like Mohan Kannan, Amit Trivedi, Mame Khan, Harshdeep Kaur, Nandini Srikar, Sparsh – The Band, Nakash Aziz, Shibani Sur, Dapu Khan, Vibha Saraf, Sikandar Khan, Meiyang Chang, Rashmeet Kaur, Shilpa Rao, Naresh Kamath, Tochi Raina, Imran Khan and Amanda Sodhi, amongst others. This time, too, Drishyam Play will bring out an authentic and ripe flavour of India and mesmerise fans with soulful and heart-warming songs by fresh new talent.