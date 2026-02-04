DSP Dev 2 trailer: The much awaited sequel to hit theatres on 13 February

The official trailer of the highly anticipated Punjabi action film DSP DEV 2 has been unveiled, instantly igniting excitement and reaffirming the franchise’s strong connect with audiences. Loaded with mass pleasing explosive action, intense drama, and hard-hitting solid dialogues, the trailer hints at a gripping, full-throttle cinematic ride.

Headlined by Dev Kharoud, who returns to his formidable avatar, the film also features an impressive supporting cast including Shruthi Sodhi, Dhanveer Singh, Deedar Gill, Aditi Aarya, Neet Mahal, Naginder Gakhar, Deep Mandeep, and Ajay Chahal. Together, they bring weight and energy to a narrative designed as a true mass entertainer.

Directed by Mandeep Benipal, the sequel pushes the story forward with heightened emotions, sharper storytelling, and larger-than-life action set pieces. The trailer offers the glimpse of a world rooted in bravery, justice, and unwavering duty, with Dev Kharoud’s commanding screen presence once again leading the charge.

DSP DEV 2 is backed by producers Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu, Anshu Middha, and Rajesh Kumar Arora, and presented by Dream Reality Movies and White Hill Studios two banners synonymous with successful and impactful Punjabi cinema.

With its scale, strong performances, and adrenaline-fueled premise, DSP DEV 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Punjabi releases of the year, hitting theaters on 13 February 2026.