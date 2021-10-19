Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real: Amazon Prime Video launches the motion poster of the horror-thriller

After launching the enthralling teaser of its highly-anticipated horror-thriller ‘Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real’ recently featuring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta, the makers have unveiled an intriguing motion poster of the movie today, which has certainly piqued curiosity among the audience wanting for more.

As interesting as its title, ‘Dybbuk’ has been receiving encouraging response from the audience, especially fans of the horror and thriller genre, who are eagerly awaiting to watch all the mystery and drama unfold.

Building the anticipation even further, the motion poster too sets the tone for the season of scare. Along with Emraan, who marks his return to his favourite horror genre, this film also features Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in prominent roles. The motion poster sees a wooden box opening with an impactful background score!

Written and Directed by Jay K, the upcoming Amazon Original film is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster film – Ezra and the music is given by Clinton Cerejo.

Jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, the movie marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is schedule to release on 29th October, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Get ready for the supernatural thriller as it leaves you with an unsettling mystery that looms ahead to unravel.