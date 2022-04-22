Earth Day: The measures taken by Shraddha Kapoor to protect the planet Earth which everyone should follow!

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actress of this generation. The actress has taken several measures to conserve and preserve Mother Earth, which everyone can adopt in their daily lifestyles and do their bit.

Shraddha has always seen spreading awareness about protecting the environment. The actress has shown her active participation in environment protection campaigns. She has garnered immense love from her fans over the posts she has been sharing about ‘Mother Nature’.

On ‘Earth Day’, we look at the measures she has adopted in her daily life.

Using a bamboo toothbrush (as an alternative to plastic ones) Having bucket baths, instead of long showers to save water. Using alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles like copper, glass, and reusable bottles. Using eco friendly Ganpati during the festive days.

On the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.