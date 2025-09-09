Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. collaborates with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to promote environmental sustainability

In a significant step towards fostering environmental sustainability, Eastman Auto & Power Limited has partnered with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation to organize a tree plantation drive at IFFCO Chowk, Gurgaon. The initiative forms part of Eastman’s ongoing commitment to ecological balance and conservation under its CSR policy.

Eastman Auto & Power Limited is dedicated to ensuring environmental sustainability, maintaining ecological balance, conserving natural resources, and preserving the quality of soil, air, and water. This plantation drive aligns directly with the company’s Environment and Sustainability focus area under its CSR framework.

The drive will cover the plantation of 500 trees by Eastman employees, aimed at enhancing green cover, improving air quality, and contributing to biodiversity in the region. Beyond planting, the initiative seeks to raise awareness about environmental responsibility among local communities and encourage individuals to take small yet impactful steps toward protecting and preserving our planet.

Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Limited:

“Our partnership with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation reflects our unwavering belief that business growth and environmental responsibility must progress together. This drive is not just about planting trees, but about cultivating a mindset of sustainability within the community.”

Mrs. Anshita Gupta, CEO, The Da One Group:

“At the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, we firmly believe that meaningful impact begins with collective action. This collaboration with Eastman Auto & Power Limited reinforces our vision of building a greener tomorrow and motivating communities to embrace sustainability in their everyday lives.”

This plantation drive is part of Eastman Auto & Power Limited’s broader CSR vision to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its operations. Beyond solar energy solutions, Eastman actively undertakes initiatives that protect the environment, empower communities, and promote long-term ecological health. The company remains committed to building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for generations to come.