EBG Group launches EBG Films

EBG Group, a fast-growing multi-sector organisation with diversified interests across Mobility, Health, Realty, Lifestyle, Food, Services, Technology, and Education, today announced the expansion of its creative ventures through its new subsidiary, EBG Films, along with the integration of Button Creative, marking a significant push into India’s film, advertising, and content ecosystem.

The Group has entered a joint venture with Button Creative to build a multi-format content platform. A long-standing creative partner of EBG Group, Button Creative brings expertise in advertising films, brand storytelling, and digital-first content, and will lead the Group’s advertising and branded content initiatives under the collaboration.

Speaking on the partnership, Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of EBG Group, expressed his excitement about the venture’s ambitious scope and its potential to elevate storytelling across formats.

He said, “Under this new partnership, Button Creative will lead the Group’s ad films engine, while EBG Films will focus on feature films, biopics, mythology-driven originals, and EBG Shows will advance the Group’s mindful podcast initiatives. Further, EBG Films will allocate ₹50 crores annually to support content creators by funding films with budgets ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crores. We have already produced one project, and more details will be revealed soon.”

EBG films is set to collaborate with one of the biggest superstars in South India, who will be donning multiple roles. The upcoming projects include a highly anticipated biopic on Swami Vivekananda and Vayuputra. Collaborations are planned with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. (creators of Chhota Bheem) and other industry partners, and the Group is also working with Shamsi Abbas, Executive Producer of Padmaavat, on select projects.

Shafique Shad Fakih, Co-Founder of Button Creative, highlighted how the collaboration addresses long-standing challenges in advertising by unlocking insights from over 25 EBG brands, while keeping creativity honest and strategy vibrant. He said, “While many traditional agencies are contracting, this partnership balances Button Creative’s instinct with EBG’s discipline and brand portfolio, allowing both teams to focus on ideas that genuinely move the needle.”



Meanwhile, Rohit Prakash, Co-Founder of Button Creative, commented that the backing of EBG Group provides creative liberation by reducing approval bottlenecks and enabling teams to focus on impactful storytelling. He observed that constructive client feedback on work for brands such as Carlton Wellness, featuring Mrunal Thakur, fosters a collaborative environment where creativity can flourish.

Akanscha Ravindra Srivastava, COO and Co-Founder of Button Creative, emphasized that the strategic partnership empowers Button Creative’s clients and enhances in-house studio capabilities, while deeply integrating creative execution with EBG Group’s broader brand ecosystem and culture.

Hari Kiran, Co-Founder and COO of EBG Group, said, “In addition to film ventures, EBG Group is pursuing brand partnerships and marketing initiatives by creating branded content for Carlton Wellness and Acer Electric, while enhancing public engagement and visibility. Sustainability and social responsibility remain central to the Group’s mission. EBG Films will also launch a podcast series on underdog founders, sharing stories of entrepreneurial resilience to inspire the next generation of creators.”

He further noted that EBG Group is committed to building a creative ecosystem that supports talent, celebrates storytelling, and drives meaningful social impact. “Our upcoming projects, spanning films, sustainability programs, and strategic creative partnerships, reflect this vision,” Hari added.