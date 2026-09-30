​Ek Ladki Ne: Shaan reimagines heartbreak with new lovestruck track

Birthdays are traditionally marked by jubilation, lighthearted celebration, and festive cheer. Yet, on his special day, legendary Indian playback singer Shaan chose a path of profound artistic depth over joyous revelry, gifting fans his soul-stirring rendition of “Ek Ladki Ne”—the fourth track from Trio Set of Three Arts’ ambitious musical album, Lovestruck.

​Produced by Sheeba Lateef and directed by Altamash Abbas, Lovestruck is a nine-track compilation project distributed worldwide by Shemaroo Entertainment. While a heartbreak ballad may seem like an unconventional birthday feature, Shaan’s rendition of this poignant ghazal offers music connoisseurs a sublime treat—a poetic testament to his timeless vocal versatility.

​For over two decades, Shaan’s luminous vocals have defined generations of Indian music, primarily celebrated through euphoric pop anthems and romantic Bollywood hits. In “Ek Ladki Ne,” however, he lends his voice to Trio Set of Three Arts’ grand vision, stepping gracefully into the delicate, demanding realm of classical ghazal renditions.

​With a voice that carries both velvet softness and the weight of genuine sorrow, Shaan brings a deep, contemplative resonance to the track. His performance internalizes the story’s grief, transforming a tragic narrative into a cathartic listening experience.

​”Ek Ladki Ne” dives into the psychological depths of unfulfilled vows and creative obsession. The track’s visual and thematic narrative revolves around a tragic premise:

​A struggling young poet loses his grip on reality while writing a ghazal, convincing himself his lost love will return. He remains oblivious to the stark truth—she didn’t leave out of betrayal, but because she suffocated under the weight of his grand, unkept promises.

​Penning this poignant dilemma, lyricist Kashif Raza crafts deeply evocative verses:

​Ek ladki ne agar dil na dukhaya hota,

Mujhko taqdeer ne shayar na banaya hota.

​Roz kehta tha ki mar jaunga chahat mein teri,

Itna saccha tha to phir mar ke dikhaya hota.

​Main yaqeen uski wafaaon ka bhi karta lekin,

Uske hothon pe mera naam to aaya hota.

​Composer Prem Murti weaves these verses into an intricate musical tapestry, combining traditional instruments—sitar, tabla, and harmonium—with rich orchestral violins and acoustic guitar textures.

​The visual narrative for “Ek Ladki Ne” was filmed within the majestic corridors of the historic Rampur Raza Library. The venue’s architectural grandeur adds heritage and quiet dignity to the story, complemented by high-end cinematography and performances by Sheeba Lateef, Altamash Abbas, and Shaan himself.

​Conceived by Trio Set of Three Arts, Lovestruck is an immersive album exploring love’s many phases—passion, tenderness, melancholy, and eternity. The project bridges classic Indian traditions with contemporary arrangements, bringing together a stellar lineup of vocalists including Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Shaan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shahid Mallya, Jaspinder Narula, Jaswinder Singh, Prithvi Gandharv, and Niti D. Jain.

​Written by a distinguished team of writers—Kashif Raza, Sheeba Lateef, Altamash Abbas, and Faraz Faani—the album stands as a dedicated effort to revive narrative-driven music and poetic storytelling in a fast-paced digital world.

​Following the success of “Ek Ladki Ne,” anticipation turns to the upcoming fifth track of Lovestruck, which will feature the powerful vocals of Jaspinder Narula.

​”Ek Ladki Ne” and the album Lovestruck are available now on all major music streaming and video platforms worldwide.