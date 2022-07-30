Ek Villain Returns opens with a strong start at box office

Mohit Suri does it again! 8 years after the first movie was released, Ek Villain Returns took to the cinemas and it was welcomed with so much love and excitement. The first movie which had a cult-like following was definitely difficult to surpass, however the sequel is being accepted with even greater vigor and the fans are absolutely loving it.

Ek Villain Returns has taken kick start at the box office as the Day 1 collection clocks to 7.05Cr. Marking the audience returns, mass returns and youth returns, the theatres experienced a strong crowd on day 1 especially in B and C centres. Additionally, the popularity of this mass entertainer is growing more and more, with theatre occupancy for the afternoon and evening shows reaching 70 percent and higher.

This John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer has received adulation from audiences as well as critiques! Mohit Suri’s spectacular music and mastery in the genre remains undisputed!

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns was released worldwide on 29th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji TeleFilms.