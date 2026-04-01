Ekam drops Garaariyaan, sets the tone for his Mahoul EP

The buzz around rising artist Ekam reaches a new high as he officially releases his much-awaited track Garaariyaan. The song, which is a part of his conceptual Mahoul EP, is now live across all streaming platforms, marking a significant moment in his musical journey.

Positioned as a high-energy anthem, Garaariyaan captures the bold, celebratory spirit of modern youth culture. Blending Punjabi pop with hip-hop influences, the track delivers a vibrant, party-ready soundscape driven by catchy hooks, rhythmic ad-libs, and a strong sense of attitude. With references to digital culture like Snapchat and Reels, the song feels deeply rooted in today’s fast-paced, socially driven lifestyle.

As the first drop from the Mahoul EP, Garaariyaan sets the tone for what promises to be a diverse and immersive project. The EP is conceptualised as a 360-degree sonic journey exploring different “atmospheres” of contemporary life—from high-energy social settings to more introspective emotional spaces. Each track aims to represent a unique “Mahoul,” offering listeners both sonic variety and depth.

Ekam’s journey as an artist adds further depth to the release. Hailing from Delhi, his musical roots trace back to the age of 11, under the influence of his father, a professional tabla player. Inspired by the legendary Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ekam developed a strong inclination towards Sufi music and spent years performing at Dargahs. His experience as a backing vocalist with Sufi bands gradually evolved into a distinct solo career where he now fuses traditional influences with contemporary sounds.

Speaking about the release, Ekam shares, “Garaariyaan is all about energy, vibe, and owning your space without hesitation. It’s that mood when you walk in with confidence and the atmosphere just shifts. With Mahoul, I wanted to explore different sides of life and emotions, and Garaariyaan represents that high-on-life, unapologetic zone. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for people to experience the full journey of the EP.”

With Garaariyaan now out and already building momentum, Ekam positions himself as a fresh and exciting voice in the independent music space, seamlessly blending roots with modern-day expression.