Ekta Kapoor among new invitees as a part of Academy Award’s Class of 2021

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been invited to join the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the governing body behind the Oscars. The producer will now be able to vote for Oscar nominations among other privileges. A feat that not only counts as remarkable but also one that makes India proud, pinning it on the global map.

Ekta Kapoor has been recognised for their contributions with unconventional, groundbreaking films like Udta Punjab, Lootera, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, DreamGirl and The Dirty Picture. Her contributions to cinema are phenomenal and by far the most unique. Audiences have resounded with the content she produces on a great level and she has maintained the streak since so many years.

Kapoor’s home-grown content giant ALTBalaji has been serving new content non-stop since last year, keeping audiences entertainment in some really tough times. Ekta Kapoor’s vision sure knows content creation with her expertise when it comes to different formats and also, providing opportunities to talents. She can easily be termed as the biggest content creator in India given her extensive experience in all three formats of content— films, OTT and TV shows.

Ekta Kapoor is one among the prestigious bouquet of invitees along, where she has joined the prestigious list of the likes of Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbe, Steven Spielberg, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra who are among many other big names that have been invited over the years.