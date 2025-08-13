Ekta Kapoor joins Kaushik Thakkar, Janvhi Doshi for KanhaUniverse.com’s grand launch of Bal Kanha ahead of Janmashtami

Mumbai turned into a vibrant hub of devotion and celebration ahead of Janmashtami as KanhaUniverse.com, founded by Kaushik Thakkar and Janvhi Doshi, unveiled their heart-crafted creation, an adorable version of Bal Kanha. This unique artistry brings alive the cherished childhood form of Lord Krishna in a way that touches both the eyes and the soul.

The grand evening glowed with the presence of Ekta Kapoor, joined by Rupali Ganguly, Deepika Singh, Deepshikha Nagpal, Ritu Shivpuri, Divya Agarwal, Sreejita De, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nivedita Basu. The stage lit up with captivating performances by dancers Shilpa Sawant and Shivaji YK, who portrayed the divine tales of Radha and Krishna with such grace that the audience felt transported to Vrindavan. The chants of “Radhe Radhe” echoed through the air, creating an atmosphere soaked in devotion.

For Kaushik Thakkar, this project is more than art, it is a gift of love. “My mother’s faith in Lord Krishna has been my guiding light. KanhaUniverse is my gift to her – a son’s gratitude wrapped in devotion,” he shared, his voice carrying the weight of heartfelt emotion. He added, “There is a negative and positive aura in the world. With Bal Kanha, you can get the happiest and most positive aura and vibe to the home. The protector of the universe shall always protect your little abode!”

Janvhi Doshi, equally moved, spoke of her personal connection: “I have been a devotee of Lord Kanha since childhood, but after my son was born, I began to see Lord Kanha in his innocent face. This creation is a part of my heart, meant for every home that welcomes him.”

Ekta Kapoor, visibly touched, said, “This is such a beautiful and soulful idea. I will be bringing a Bal Kanha home for my son. My connection with Lord Kanha is deep and personal, filled with gratitude for the blessings I have received.”

With Janmashtami just days away, KanhaUniverse.com’s launch of Bal Kanha has woven together artistry, faith, and emotion, offering devotees a way to bring home not just an idol, but a living symbol of divine love! The website goes live on the 16th of August, on the auspicious day of Janmashtami!