Ekta Kapoor praised by fans for casting Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6

While there’s no doubt that lady boss Ekta Kapoor has an eye for casting the best actors in the industry, the producer is being lauded for her choice to cast Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal as the lead of the sixth season of supernatural fiction show, Naagin. Read on to know more.

Simba who’s known for his great looks and vibrant personality, has been working relentlessly hard and shooting over twenty hours daily. The handsome actor plays the role of an army officer, Rishabh Gujral opposite Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and actor Tejaswwi Prakash. While the duo’s chemistry has quickly become the talk of the town, Simba’s acting skills have become a point of attraction for the audience and fans.

#SimbaNagpal Uff your acting in yesterday's episode 🔥🔥

I just loved each scene of yours. I will say this again &again that you are an amazing actor. And I am your diehard fan. You are killing it as Rishabh Gujral. Keep rocking ✨🔥 — Simbanagpal_ (@Simba_x_star007) March 13, 2022

In the latest episode of Naagin, we saw the hit couple spending their first night after marriage with eachother. But noticing Simba’s effort and dedication towards his character, they took it to Twitter to express their appreciation. One fan wrote, ‘Thank you @ektarkapoor for believing in @SimbaNagpal7 . There couldn’t have been a better casting choice. He’s perfect. And the reason why #Naagin is THRIVING’ while another one wrote ‘Never doubt Ekta’s casting. Hundred percent correct choice’.

The show has been a hit and the chemistry between Simba and Tejaswwi is being loved by both their fanbase. On the other hand, Simba is shooting for over twenty hours daily and even fell sick due to lack of sleep. Well, we certainly appreciate Simba’s dedication and hope we watches out for his health too!