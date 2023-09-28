Ektaa R Kapoor seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of the release of Thank You For Coming

Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to make waves with her upcoming project, ‘Thank You For Coming,’ and she recently took a spiritual detour to seek blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Her visit to the revered deity marks a significant step in the journey of this much-anticipated film.

‘Thank You For Coming’ has already made a remarkable impact on the global stage. The film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it left the audience in awe, receiving a standing ovation. The global audience and critics alike have showered the film with praise, setting high expectations for its Indian release.

As Ektaa R Kapoor prepares for the film’s release in India, her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja symbolizes the deep-rooted traditions and blessings that accompany her journey in the world of cinema. With a track record of delivering compelling and innovative content, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is poised to be another milestone in Ektaa’s illustrious career.

Stay tuned for the much-anticipated release of ‘Thank You For Coming’ as it promises to be a cinematic treat that captures hearts and minds both in India and across the globe.