Electro pop star Mansheel Gujral Launches New EP मOVE

Breakout artist Mansheel Gujral is set to release her highly anticipated debut EP, मOVE. The EP includes three signature electro pop tracks. The first two singles, “Chehra” and “Dooriyan”, have received widespread love from listeners. Known for her soulful Bollywood numbers, Mansheel has sung hits like “Humsafar” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Channa Ve” from Bhoot and “A Flying Jatt” from the titular film. With मOVE, Mansheel makes a significant impact by offering listeners a new side of her music; the EP is emerging as India’s definitive electro pop sound.

The multilingual मOVE EP highlights themes of romance and self-love. The songs are penned in Punjabi, Hindi and English. Each track is crafted to make listeners want to get up and dance. On मOVE are high-energy electro pop tunes with elements of Punjabi folk — perfect for all of life’s many memorable moments. With her debut EP मOVE, the maverick musician Mansheel Gujral brings her diverse worlds together to offer listeners all over the globe a gift of unforgettable melodies.

About her EP ‘मOVE’, Mansheel Gujral says, “I want these songs to become the soundtrack of people’s lives. With ‘मOVE’, I hope listeners find songs they can sing along to and enjoy during every moment, whether it’s a road trip with friends or a night out. The sound of this EP was born from my love for melodies. In electronica, pop and Punjabi folk, I found the perfect synthesis of worlds that felt like home. It’s been a joy to sing these songs live and see the euphoric reaction of listeners. I’m super grateful, and I hope everyone feels empowered and happy while listening to my music.”

Mansheel’s journey in the musical spotlight began as a contestant on India’s Raw Star in 2014. She first caught the public’s eye on the national reality show with her undeniable vocal talent. Since then, she has made a name for herself in Bollywood and creative campaigns, collaborating with top composers like Sachin-Jigar, Honey Singh, Akhil Sachdeva & Bally Sagoo on memorable tracks. As she transitions into her independent career, her earlier experimental releases—“Cheereya (2018),” “Tharki Naina (2020),” and “Gallan (2021)”—have paved the way for the vibrant electro pop soundscape of मOVE, setting the stage for her remarkable evolution as an artist.