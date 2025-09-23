Ellanar Films’ Giddh – The Scavenger wins the 71st National Film Award for Best Short Film (Hindi)

Ellanar Films’ critically acclaimed Hindi short film Giddh – The Scavenger, produced by Radhika Lavu, has been honored with the 71st National Film Award for Best Short Film (Hindi)—a remarkable achievement that celebrates the power of Indian storytelling on a national stage.

Starring veteran actor Sanjay Mishra and helmed by award-winning director Manish Saini, Giddh is a gripping 24-minute drama that explores the haunting collision of hunger and guilt. The film’s striking narrative has earned international recognition, winning Best Short Award at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 and qualifying for the Academy Awards, alongside selections at LA Shorts International, two awards at Critics Choice Awards, Bengaluru International, and Rhode Island International Film Festivals.

“Receiving the 71st National Film Award is an overwhelming honor and a defining milestone for all of us at Ellanar Films. The National Awards represent the highest recognition in Indian cinema, and this win validates the passion and perseverance that went into bringing this story to life.Giddh explores the fragile line between survival and morality—a theme that resonates far beyond language or borders. I am deeply grateful to our visionary director Manish Saini, the extraordinary Sanjay Mishra Sir, and every member of our crew who poured their hearts into this project.” said Radhika Lavu, Founder and Producer of Ellanar Films.

She further added, “This award is a celebration of the power of Indian storytelling. It reaffirms Ellanar Films’ mission to champion fearless narratives and nurture diverse voices that can touch audiences across the world.”

Radhika Lavu, recognized as one of India’s leading young producers and a recipient of the BusinessWorld 40 Under 40 Achievement, has positioned Ellanar Films as a creative powerhouse. Her portfolio spans acclaimed projects such as Gods of Dharmapuri (Zee5), Unheard (Disney+ Hotstar), and Adrishya Jalakangal (Netflix). With Giddh, she continues to elevate Indian cinema, championing bold narratives and exceptional craftsmanship. The recently released Amazon Original Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, has won the hearts of audiences.

Ellanar Films remains dedicated to producing diverse stories across languages and genres, with upcoming features including Dvija (Malayalam) and Minimum (Hindi).