Elnaaz Norouzi begins shooting for Sangeen after missing out on Salman Khan’s Antim

Elnaaz Norouzi is one of the most promising faces of Bollywood. The Iranian beauty has begun shooting for her upcoming film with her Sacred Games Co-star, Nawazzudin Siddiqui in ‘Sangeen.’

The versatile actress was offered a meaty role in Salman Khan's 'Antim.' But the actress couldn't take up the same due to dates aligned for 'Sangeen.' It would have been really exciting to see the gorgeous Iranian beauty share the screen with superstar Salman Khan.

Apart from this, the actress has her kitty full with various projects. The actress recently broke the internet with the launch of her GIFS on Giphy. Her GIFs clocked 45 million within few hours of launch. We really can't wait for her to light up the screen once again with her panache!