Elnaaz Norouzi makes a bold statement about women empowerment in her latest post

It is no news that even though feminism has somewhat changed perceptions, women are still brutally oppressed in many parts of the world. Where some countries force the ban of covering up , some prosecute women for their freedom of expression. Bollywood most beautiful actress Elnaaz Norouzi has broken the internet today with her bold and impactful post on social media promoting freedom of choice for every woman in the world!

Elnaaz made a huge bang with a video in which she is seen adopting different styles of clothing right from a head to toe covered one to an almost nothing one. She clarifies in the caption that this isn’t a stunt for attraction or nudity rather a call for attention to the crisis in the world that women are still facing in the 21st century!

She captions her post saying, “Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise.

Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! #I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice! “

Talking about her idea of women Empowerment, she says, ” I feel each human being in entitled to his or her rights and freedom of choice is the most important one among them. The basic decisions of what to wear and what to do should rest with the individual and I feel society shouldn’t barge in on those decisions. We live in a modern world and it’s high time that everyone becomes abreast with this phenomenon of ‘Live and Let Live’ ” .