Elnaaz Nourouzi trends on Giphy – clocks 45 million views since launch!

Elnaaz Nourouzi knows how to be in the news whether it’s her sizzling pictures or her appealing dance moves besides her versatile acting skills. This time it’s her GIFs on Giphy!

The Irani beauty launched her GIFs on Giphy and within sometime clocked 45 million views! The Sacred Games actress flaunts her quirky, comic side in the GIFs.

Her GIFs are very much relatable to daily life situations and thus are extensively used by fans on various social platforms.

The Queen of OTT will next be seen in Sangeen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.