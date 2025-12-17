“Empowering girls is vital in shaping a more equal and compassionate society!”, says Rani Mukerji as she bagged Excellence in Women Empowerment Through Cinema Award

This Christmas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in collaboration with The Bhamla Foundation, led by Asif Bhamla, has come together to launch a special campaign dedicated to empowering and educating the girl child of India called ‘Supergirls of Tomorrow’.

As part of the initiative, the Bhamla Foundation felicitated Rani Mukerji with an award titled ‘Excellence in Women Empowerment Through Cinema Award’, recognising her outstanding contribution towards this important social issue via her towering cinematic performances.

Rani Mukerji, who is celebrating 30 years in the Indian film industry, is not only an icon of cinema but also a trailblazer whose work has consistently broken barriers. Through her choice of powerful, resilient, and inspiring characters, she has championed the importance of dignity, equality, and respect for women. Her exceptional performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway was honoured with the National Award this year, further cementing her legacy as one of the finest actors India has ever produced.

Widely regarded as the face of the modern Indian woman, Rani Mukerji’s pathbreaking body of work spans films such as Black, No One Killed Jessica, the Mardaani franchise, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Hichki, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. Her cinema has consistently reflected women as strong, independent, and fearless, and her work has played a significant role in shaping how women are perceived in Indian society today.

While receiving the award, Rani Mukerji said, “Campaigns like this, dedicated to empowering and educating the Supergirls of Tomorrow, are vital in shaping a more equal and compassionate society. I have been fortunate enough to have the chance to portray strong, self-reliant women who challenge patriarchy and break stereotypes, inspiring audiences to see women as agents of change, as nation builders, and as equals in society. I’m proud to have played fiercely independent women who lead by example and shatter glass ceilings. Films have the power to impact and shape societal perceptions, and my work consciously aims to showcase women as powerful individuals who can challenge the status quo. I’m deeply grateful for this recognition of my work through cinema, and it is truly a special moment for me. I will continue on this mission to tell the world that girls are the backbone of our country, the very fabric of our social structure, and it is high time we celebrate each one of them.”

Rani Mukerji will next be seen reprising her iconic role of a daredevil female cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the highly anticipated Mardaani 3, that is slated for release on February 27. Mardaani is the only hit female franchise of our country that has resonated with theatrical audiences with edge of the seat content-forward film experience that is thrilling and entertaining while delivering a powerful message.