Emraan Hashmi: The face of Bollywood’s most emotional soundtracks

There are actors who become synonymous with a character. And then there is Emraan Hashmi, who somehow became synonymous with an entire Bollywood mood. For almost two decades, if there was a complicated love story, a doomed romance, an impossible relationship or a hero staring dramatically into the distance, chances were that Emraan Hashmi was somewhere in the frame and a song was doing half the talking.



From Jannat and Tum Mile to Hamari Adhuri Kahani, his films gave Bollywood some of its most memorable romantic and heartbreak anthems. His songs weren’t just part of the films; they became part of how an entire generation experienced love, longing and heartbreak. And now, with Awarapan 2 bringing back that emotional musical universe, it feels like the Emraan Hashmi era of intense Bollywood romance has come full circle.



Here are some songs that explain why Emraan Hashmi remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces when it comes to emotional soundtracks.



1. Tera Mera Rishta – New Version: Awarapan 2

When a cult melody gets another shot at breaking hearts

Some songs become hits. Some songs become memories. And then there are songs that become inseparable from the actor who brought them to life on screen. Tera Mera Rishta was one of those songs. The original became one of the most recognisable tracks from Awarapan, perfectly capturing the film’s world of love, longing and loss. Nearly two decades later, Tera Mera Rishta – New Version brings that emotional world back with Awarapan 2. The new version has been recreated by Mithoon, with Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma on vocals and Sayeed Quadri retaining the lyrical identity of the song. The new version doesn’t simply rely on the nostalgia of the original. It places that familiar emotion inside a new chapter of the Awarapan story allowing an old melody to find a new audience.

The melody is familiar. The face is familiar. The heartbreak?

Listen Now: Tera Mera Rishta – New Version | Awarapan 2 | Emraan, Disha | Mithoon, Saaj, Sayeed, Mustafa



2. Zara Sa: Jannat

The OG ‘haan bhai, pyaar ho gaya hai’ anthem

Before the heartbreak playlists, there was Zara Sa.

From Jannat, the song showed the softer, more romantic side of Emraan Hashmi. This wasn’t the man drowning in heartbreak just yet. This was the good part. The butterflies, the stolen glances, the mysterious charm and the “haan bhai, pyaar ho gaya hai”phase. Sung by KK, composed by Pritam and written by Sayeed Quadri, Zara Si became one of the defining romantic songs of its time and another track that cemented Emraan’s connection with Bollywood’s musical love stories and the combination worked almost too well.

KK’s voice. Pritam’s melody. Sayeed Quadri’s words. Emraan Hashmi on screen.

The man didn’t need to say, “I am in love.”

The song had already announced it.

Listen Now: Zara Sa | Jannat | Emraan Hashmi | Sonal Chauhan | KK | Pritam | Sayeed Quadri



3. Ishq Sufiyana: The Dirty Picture

When romance stops being romance and starts feeling like something bigger

Ishq Sufiyana showed another shade of Emraan Hashmi’s romantic image.

The song had a different kind of intimacy. Less dramatic declaration, more quiet surrender.

Sung by Kamal Khan, composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, with lyrics by Rajat Arora, the song brought a soulful, almost spiritual quality to romance and that suited Emraan perfectly. He wasn’t simply falling in love but he was gone.

There is a particular kind of intensity that Emraan brought to romantic songs, even when the performance was restrained, there was always the feeling that his character was carrying an entire love story inside his head and Ishq Sufiyana gave that feeling a melody.

Listen Now: Ishq Sufiyana | The Dirty Picture | Emraan Hashmi,Vidya Balan | Vishal – Shekhar



4. Hamari Adhuri Kahani – Title Track

When ‘it’s complicated’ gets a Bollywood soundtrack

There are love stories and there are incomplete love stories and then there is Hamari Adhuri Kahani. The title track became the emotional heartbeat of the film, with Arijit Singh lending his voice to Jeet Gannguli’s composition, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag.

The song took the central emotion of the film, a love story that refuses to fit neatly into a happy ending and turned it into something much bigger. This was peak Emraan Hashmi territory: love, sacrifice, longing, complicated relationships and enough emotional baggage to fill an entire Bollywood suitcase.

Basically, the Bollywood version of: “We’re not together, but technically the story isn’t over.”

Listen Now: Humari Adhuri Kahani – Full Song | Arijit Singh | Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan | Jeet Gannguli



5. Dil Ibadat: Tum Mile

When love becomes a full-time job

Dil Ibadat was the point where love had officially taken over your entire operating system.

From Tum Mile, the song was sung by KK, composed by Pritam and written by Sayeed Quadri. It leaned completely into the intensity of being hopelessly, helplessly in love.

This wasn’t casual romance but was the kind of love where every thought, every moment and every breath somehow circle back to the same person and once again, Emraan Hashmi was perfectly cast for it.

Because nobody in Bollywood quite looked as convincing as Emraan while being hopelessly, helplessly and dramatically in love.

Listen Now: KK | Dil Ibaadat Kar Raha Hai (Lyrical Video) | Emraan Hashmi | Soha Ali Khan | Pritam | Tum Mile



6. Yeh Awarapan: Awarapan 2

Because apparently, one Awarapan was never going to be enough

The word Awarapan itself has become a mood andnd Yeh Awarapan takes that feeling and turns it into a new-age Bollywood ballad. Sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Mallik and written by Rashmi Virag, the song carries forward the emotion al world associated with the franchise while giving it a fresh musical identity.

There is something wonderfully old-school about the combination, a big Bollywood voice, a melody-first composition and lyrics that aren’t afraid to actually talk about love, loneliness and the mess in between and then there is Emraan Hashmi.

The man who can make Awarapan look less like a condition and more like a personality trait.

Listen Now: Yeh Awarapan | Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani | Vishesh Bhatt | Amaal, Arijit, Rashmi Virag| Awarapan 2



What makes Emraan Hashmi’s musical legacy so interesting is that his songs became bigger than the films they came from. For an entire generation, his face, his films and these songs became part of the same emotional universe. The opening notes of Tera Mera Rishta, Zara Si or Dil Ibadat can take listeners straight back to the 2000s and early 2010s and Awarapan 2 brings that universe back at exactly the right time.



With Tera Mera Rishta – New Version and Yeh Awarapan, the film isn’t simply looking backwards. It is taking the emotional language audiences remember from Awarapan and giving it another chapter. The idea fits into the larger nostalgia cycle in Bollywood, where familiar melodies are being brought back not just for recognition, but to connect older memories with new audiences. Because Bollywood trends will come and go, the heroes will change, the playlists will change.