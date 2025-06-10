Enrique Iglesias to perform in Mumbai on October 30th

Multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon and one of pop music’s most influential singer/songwriters of our current times, Enrique Iglesias is set to ignite the stage in Mumbai with an exclusive show on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the prestigious MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Produced and promoted by India’s leading live event company, EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, this concert marks the multi-platinum-selling artist’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, poised to ignite fervent excitement among music enthusiasts across the sub-continent.

Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain’s most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade plus career. Iglesias’ unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature bend of pop will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

This monumental event which precedes the next engagement on Iglesias’ touring calendar in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, as it anticipates drawing over 30,000 attendees and record-breaking ticket registrations. Marking Iglesias’ triumphant return since his sold-out three-city tour in 2012, this concert is poised to be a landmark cultural event in India’s international music calendar. Fans are assured an evening of unparalleled entertainment, celebrating one of the most streamed and beloved artists in music history.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, the company who hosted Bryan Adams in India last year states, “Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage.”

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, added, “India is currently riding strong on the wave of nostalgia when it comes to music and pop culture. To further fuel this nostalgia, we are excited to bring Enrique Iglesias back to the country after over a decade. He redefined pop music for the world and we cannot wait to have his fans and music enthusiasts experience it all over again.”

This announcement follows a wave of successful international concerts in India, featuring luminaries such as Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa. With upcoming performance by Travis Scott on the horizon, Iglesias’ return further solidifies India’s burgeoning reputation as a premier destination for global music events. This concert promises not merely a performance, but a cultural milestone, uniting fans in a celebration of music, passion and artistry under the inimitable aura of Enrique Iglesias.

Registrations are live on the District App. Tickets for the pre-sale will be exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders in two phases. The first phase will begin from Friday, 20th June 2025 at 12 PM IST to Sunday, 22nd June 2025 at 12 PM IST on www.priceless.com/music?country=in. The second phase will start from Sunday, 22nd June at 12 PM IST to Friday, 27th June at 12 PM IST exclusively on the District App. Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin on 27th June 2025 at 5 PM IST. Mastercard cardholders can look forward to exclusive priceless experiences with event tickets, city experiences and artist moments.