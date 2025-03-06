Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) to be Broadcast live on Waves OTT

After a phenomenal debut season, the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) is set to return with its second edition, starting March 5 and running until March 16, 2025. It will be broadcast live on Prasar Bharati’s Waves OTT platform.

This year, the influencer-driven cricket extravaganza promises to be bigger, better, and even more competitive, with 150 top digital influencers—boasting a combined following of 900 million—taking center stage.

The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The inauguration ceremony will be led by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, today.

The first match—a highly anticipated clash between Haryanvi Hunters and Rajasthan Rangers—will begin at 6 PM, setting the tone for what promises to be two weeks of high-octane cricket.

This year’s edition sees the addition of three new teams, expanding the competition and raising the stakes. The new entrants are the Rajasthan Rangers, led by popular YouTuber Zayn Saifi; Kolkata Superstars, captained by Pushkar Raj Thakur; and Chennai Smashers, with Mahesh Keshwala at the helm. They will join returning teams, which include heavyweights like Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Sonu Sharma, and Anurag Dwivedi, all of whom will once again captivate fans both on the field and across social media platforms.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi shared his excitement about the upcoming matches being broadcast live. “We are thrilled to bring the Entertainers Cricket League live to our viewers on Waves OTT! This season is set to ignite an electrifying showcase of talent, fierce competition, and unparalleled fan energy. With record participation and an unstoppable wave of enthusiasm, we are gearing up for a tournament like never before, and we can’t wait for the action to unfold,” Dwivedi said.

“We’re thrilled to have Waves, Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, as our sponsor for ECL Season 2. Their commitment to bringing diverse and engaging content aligns perfectly with our vision for the league.” – Himanshu Chandnani, Founder, Entertainers Cricket League.

“Having Waves as a sponsor for ECL Season 2 is a great addition. Their support strengthens the league, and we’re looking forward to an exciting season ahead.” – Anil Kumar, Founder, Entertainers Cricket League.

The ECL 2025 final is scheduled for March 16 at 9 PM, promising an epic conclusion to a tournament that has redefined the intersection of cricket, content creation, and fan engagement.