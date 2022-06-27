EORTV’s #BeginWithYouAnthem kickstarts the Goa Pride Festival 2022

EORTV- a premium video streaming app that offers LGBTQ+ community led content kickstarts Goa Pride Festival 2022 with their anthem #BeginWith You. EORTV is the official telecast partner of the Goa Pride festival, organized by Moustache Escapes. The Anthem song #BeginsWithYou features celebrated artists like Amar Upadhyay, Araya Babbar, Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Banerjee, Megha Prasad to cherish the community and spread awareness to ensure that all members of the LGBTQ+ community feel affirmed, protected, and supported, socially and systematically.

EORTV’s Pride Month Anthem #BeginsWithYou features 28 artists and performers. The Anthem aims to stir a dialogue to bring a change within the society, wanting it to be more accepting, kind, compassionate, inclusive, loving and respectful towards every individual irrespective of their cast, creed, sex/gender or choice.

Director Deepak Pandey says, “#BeginsWithYou stands for YOU, a person’s individuality irrespective of his gender, caste or creed. We at EORTV believe that LGBTQ stories no longer have to revolve around trauma or pain anymore. Instead, we’re inviting audiences to participate in the joyousness of being queer. Moving away from the dictatorial society and creating a welcoming one, our aim with this anthem is to beautifully depict the likes of a better world ALL-INCLUSIVE”

The artists who are featured in BeginsWithYou are Amar Upadhyay, Araya Babbar, Ajay Chaudhary, Mohit Daga, Shahbaz Khan, Shobhit Attray, Rumana Molla, Ravi Bhatiya, Nivaan Sen, Kavita Banerjee, Ankita Sahu, Riya Deepsi, Sanjay, Gurbaxani, Megha Prasad, Snower Saina, Piyush Ranade, Ishani Sharma, Vindhya Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Rahul Jaittly, Mamta Kumari, Shweta Dadich , Prashant Yadam, Punam, Bhavika Patil, Simran, Sameer, Shrey and Dimple.

The Goa Pride Festival aims at celebrating love and togetherness. The purpose is to help people explore and know themselves through a common community. EORTV will be also showcasing their original show trailers of Mombian, Pankhriya Udi Udi, I Love Us and much more along with their #BeginsWithYou Pride Anthem to the live audiences at Goa Pride festival.