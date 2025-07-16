Esha Deol announced as the brand ambassador for Santé Spa Cuisine

Santé Spa Cuisine, India’s leading destination for clean and mindful dining, is proud to announce celebrated actor, author, and wellness advocate Esha Deol as its official Brand Ambassador.

With her commitment to a balanced and conscious lifestyle, Esha Deol brings not just star power, but a deep personal alignment with Santé’s core philosophy—nourishing the body, mind, and soul through food that is wholesome, clean, and full of life.

“For me, food is not just nourishment—it’s a celebration of life, energy, and health. I found a natural connection with Santé Spa Cuisine, as it reflects my values by offering food that is wholesome, creative, and guilt-free. It’s where taste meets wellness, and I’m truly excited to be part of this inspiring journey,” says Esha Deol.

Founded on the principles of mindful eating, Santé Spa Cuisine has become a trailblazer in India’s health-forward food movement. With plant-based innovations, gluten-free delights, vegan options, keto-friendly creations, and a deep commitment to sustainability, Santé continues to reimagine indulgence—without compromise.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Esha Deol into the Santé family. She is someone who truly lives the wellness lifestyle that we champion. Her authenticity and graceful presence will help further our mission of making clean, conscious eating both aspirational and accessible,” said Ms. Sonal Barmecha, Founder of Santé Spa Cuisine.

Sharing their thoughts on this meaningful collaboration, growth partners Agnelorajesh Athaide and Kailash Biyani added, “Santé Spa Cuisine is more than just a restaurant—it is a movement toward a healthier and more mindful way of living. Esha Deol’s association with the brand brings a powerful message of balance, authenticity, and wellness. We are excited about the journey ahead and the inspiration this collaboration will spark across communities.”