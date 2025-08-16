Esha Deol teams up with Santé Spa Cuisine

Actress and entrepreneur Esha Deol has officially announced an exclusive association with the acclaimed wellness brand, Santé Spa Cuisine. Known for her passion for a healthy lifestyle and her love for good food, Esha Deol’s collaboration with Santé Spa Cuisine is a natural fit, merging her personal ethos with the brand’s commitment to clean, wholesome eating.

Esha Deol’s love for food goes beyond just taste; it’s an appreciation for balanced, nourishing meals that fuel a vibrant and active life. This philosophy aligns perfectly with Santé Spa Cuisine, which has built a reputation for creating delicious, guilt-free dishes using organic and locally sourced ingredients. The partnership was celebrated at a special event hosted by the brand’s partners, Sonal Barmecha, Agnelorajesh, and Kailash Biyani.

Esha Deol, expressing her excitement about the collaboration, stated, “As someone who truly believes in the power of wholesome eating to fuel a healthy and fulfilling life, I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this exclusive association with Santé Spa Cuisine. Their dedication to creating delicious, nutritious, and mindful food perfectly resonates with my own philosophy. I’m looking forward to this journey and inspiring more people to embrace a lifestyle of well-being through incredible food.”

Sonal Barmecha, Partner at Santé Spa Cuisine, commented on the new collaboration, stating, “We are ecstatic to welcome Esha Deol to the Santé Spa Cuisine family. Her dedication to wellness and her dynamic personality perfectly embody our brand’s values. This association is a testament to our shared belief that healthy food can be both delicious and innovative.”

Agnelorajesh, Partner at Santé Spa Cuisine, added, “Esha’s influence and passion for a healthy lifestyle will undoubtedly inspire our community. We believe her exclusive association will help us reach a wider audience and reinforce our mission to make clean eating accessible and appealing to everyone.”

Kailash Biyani, Partner at Santé Spa Cuisine, highlighted the synergy between Esha and the brand. “Our brand is all about celebrating life through food that nourishes the body and soul. Esha Deol’s multifaceted career as an actress and entrepreneur shows a similar spirit of passion and commitment. We are confident that this partnership will be a huge success.”