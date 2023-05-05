Esha Gupta marks eleven years of her film debut

‘Jannat 2’ gave Indian cinema an intriguing climax, some unforgettable songs and blessed us with the ever-gorgeous Esha Gupta! One can simply just not forget Esha’s elegance in her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The audiences went crazy seeing Esha’s dimples on screen, her oomph making the Indian audiences drool over her saree looks.

The effervescent actress took to Instagram and shared a still from the blockbuster with the superhit track ‘Tujhe Sochta Hoon’ sung by the immortal K.K with #11YearsOfJannat2. Being helmed as one of the most loved romantic dramas, Jannat 2 and Esha Gupta both continue to rule the hearts of the audiences.