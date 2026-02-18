Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers announce their massive feature film with star Anupama Parmeshwaran

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers have officially announced their next feature film, headlined by pan-South star Anupama Parmeshwaran. The intense psychological thriller will be directed by Shaan and produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli, in association with a leading studio.

This marks Anupama Parmeshwaran’s return to the big screen with director Shaan, reuniting the duo after the overwhelming response to their acclaimed short film. What began as a celebrated digital collaboration is now expanding into a full-fledged theatrical experience, promising scale, depth, and impact. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with the film’s title to be revealed at a later date.

The announcement has been timed to coincide with Anupama Parmeshwaran’s birthday, adding a celebratory note as the makers unveiled the collaboration and extended their warm wishes to the actor while setting the tone for an emotionally charged cinematic journey.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, producer Prerna Arora said,

“Collaborating with Anupama Parmeshwaran on this film feels incredibly special. She brings with her a calm confidence, emotional honesty, and a deep understanding of characters that resonate across regions. I’ve admired the way she connects with audiences in multiple languages, and this project gives us the perfect canvas to explore her strength as a performer. I’m genuinely excited to have her lead this film and to begin this creative journey together.”

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment recently released Jatadhara, further reinforcing its growing and diverse production slate. Prerna Arora, a National Award–winning producer, has previously backed some of Hindi cinema’s most impactful films, including Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari, and continues to champion content-driven, audience-forward storytelling.

Anupama Parmeshwaran, meanwhile, remains one of the most sought-after leading actresses in South Indian cinema. With widely appreciated performances in films such as Premam, Karthikeya 2, ‘DJ Tillu’ and Rakshasudu, she enjoys strong pan-Indian recognition and continues to win hearts across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.

With a compelling genre, a proven creative team, and a powerful central performance, this collaboration between Anupama Parmeshwaran and Prerna Arora is poised to deliver a gripping and memorable theatrical experience.