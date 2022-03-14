“Etharkkum Thunindhavan is a collective response to crimes against women” – Director Pandiraj

The multilingual action thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan has hit the big screen to a roaring response from the audience across languages. The Suriya starrer revolves around the story of a lawyer who fights for women’s rights when the tranquillity of women collapses after a gang tries to tarnish the reputation of women.

The film marks the second collaboration of the super actor and the film’s director Pandiraj. The National Award-winning filmmaker believes that it is a must-watch for women and deals with issues families hesitate to discuss.

Talking about the impact he wants to make with the Suriya starrer, Pandiraj says, “Every day there is news about crimes against women. This movie is a collective response to all such crimes but expressed with all the commercial elements added to give the cinematic feeling. I’m sure the audience will be able to emotionally relate to what we have conveyed in this movie.”

He adds, “This film is a must-watch for all women. There are sensitive things I have touched upon very carefully, things which normally families would hesitate to even discuss. I’m sure the gist of the movie will resonate with feelings of women, parents, husbands and everyone watching it.”

The action thriller film is written and directed by Pandiraj and is produced by Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by National Award-winning music composer D. Imman, marking his third collaboration with Pandiraj, following Kadaikutty Singam (2018) and Namma Veettu Pillai (2019). Starring Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, the film has marked its release in cinemas today.