“Every actor is a hero on OTT”, says ’90s actress Sonam

Actress Sonam captivated the hearts of many in the 90s with her exceptional performances, going beyond the role of the “quintessential Bollywood heroine” while also delivering some popular dance numbers.

From working opposite of the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah as a leading lady, in not one but three movies, to working opposite of celebrated actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty,Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Chunky Pandey, as well as pan-India stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjeevi, Sonam has gathered tremendous fame and adulation during her reigning days.

Today, just like fine wine, this stunning actress, having retained her charm all these years, is ready to face the camera and shine in the spotlight. With OTT becoming the new medium to lap up some interesting content, the Vishwatma actress says, “Every actor is a hero on OTT as the content is so rich on OTT platforms I am a huge fan of the Mirzapur series and Jamtara. I have binged watched them. That’s how powerful and intriguing these stories are. I am happy that the narratives have changed, makers are seeing to it that every character stands out, and every actor playing that character leaves an impression on viewers’ minds. I will readily say yes to an OTT show today.”

Sonam has been a part of several 90s blockbuster films, including Ajooba, Tridev, and Vishwatma, to name a few. Now, her fans cannot wait to see her rule the screen once again.