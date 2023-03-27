“Every evening was like a social gathering” – Raunaq Kamdar on working with veteran actors in Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Happy Family: Conditions Apply’s Dholakia family is no less than a Gujarati thali. Just like the thali is a mix of savoury and sweet, the Dholakia family, too, has its sour and precious moments, which are hard to resist. One such element that has been immensely loved, is the Gen Z Jodi of the parivaar – Sanjouy (Raunaq Kamdar) and Tisca (Meenal Sahu). Not only is the new-gen jodi career-oriented but also cares deeply about their families, making them pretty relatable.

On sharing screen space with the veteran actors in the show, Ranuaq said, “I was initially nervous to work with the team when the creators, Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia revealed who would play the other family members, but I was also very excited. I grew up watching all of them on screen, and it may sound cliche, but I was their fan. Working with them was such a fun experience that we became friends from the start of our shoot in Matheran. Every evening was like a social gathering where we all gathered to listen to music, share stories, and bond over good food. Even if I was stuck on a particular scene, everyone on the set was always there to help me act that scene well, to give tips, and to simply be patient enough to talk about it and discuss that performance. It’s been an incredible experience, and I couldn’t have done it without the help of the team.”

Meenal, the effervescent choti bahu of the family, also shared her experience saying, “I thoroughly enjoyed my time working on this project, even before we started shooting. As much as I enjoyed the storyline and how easily I relate to my character, giving my all was what motivated me to work hard to get this role, especially since I had never done comedy before. Having the opportunity to work with such a talented and experienced cast allowed me to learn a lot from them. In fact, I had to keep reminding myself that I didn’t have to mimic them, but rather observe, comprehend, and learn everything I could to improve my performance. I loved how they understood their characters, the set, the process, and everything an actor needs to know to approach a scene. I loved learning everything from them.”

Produced by Hats Off Productions, Happy Family: Conditions Apply stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesh Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Raunak Kamdar, and Meenal Sahu in pivotal roles. The first eight episodes are available on Prime Video, with the final two episodes releasing this Friday, March 31. Prime Video has also made the first episode available on their YouTube page for absolutely free as a treat for the viewers.