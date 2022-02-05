“Every producer wants an actor like Akshay Kumar in his film as he is very punctual and professional” – producer Yatin Kukreja

Dubai-based entrepreneur and producer Yatin Kukreja who has enthralled the audiences by bankrolling massive hit songs including songs like ‘Filhaal 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and previously ‘Cute Song’ by Aroob Khan, featuring Satvik Sankhyan, ‘Maangle Mujhe Tu’ and ‘Kyu Tu Gaya’, recalls working with Akshay for Filhaal 2.

Sharing his wish to work again with him he says,”I’m eagerly waiting to work with him again. Now even ‘Filhaal 3’ is on cards but it all depends on singers. Since he is very punctual and disciplined person, every producer wants to work with an actor like him. He is very honest towards his work.”

Recalling his working experience with Akshay Kumar he says,”It was indeed a very great experience. It feels glad to work with an actor like him. He’s one of the finest actor of Bollywood and it feels immense pleasure to watch him. He is a gem of a person and altogether it was a phenomenal collaboration. I want work again on action film with him. I feel he is the best actor for action film because he is very fit.”

He adds,”Nowadays, people like to see it in the form of short stories like short films unlike just an album song with a growing digital marketing platform. I think this is what has given an impetus to the growth of the music industry wherein not only newcomers but mega stars like Akshay Kumar and many others are featuring in it which was not the case earlier. So as a producer you have to be very precise about each and everything you are showcasing.”