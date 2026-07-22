“Everyone was like family” – Abhay Verma on working alongside Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza in Operation Safed Sagar

Abhay Verma is stepping into a compelling space with Netflix’s upcoming series, Operation Safed Sagar, the gripping trailer for which was released on, July 20. During the trailer launch event, the Munjya star opened up about working alongside revered faces, including Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Dia Mirza, among others, and described them as “family” and “idols”.

“Honestly, not just Jimmy sir and Siddharth sir, but Dia ma’am, Amrita ma’am, and in fact Adil sir over there, who is a legendary performer, and of course, everybody in the cast,” he mentioned while expressing his awe at the stellar ensemble.

“But especially, if you ask me about Jimmy sir and Siddharth sir, I would say, Jimmy sir aur Siddharth sir ka kaam… matlab pata nahi kab un logon ne humein itna achha dost bana diya aur khud bhi humare saath itne achhe dost ban gaye, kabhi realise hi nahi hua. Otherwise, for years and years, I have seen them on screen,” he added while giving them a special shoutout.

Verma further expressed his admiration for the rich filmographies of Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth. “They have both been admirable personalities to me, and all these years that I have seen their films and their work, it has been truly admirable. And now, to be working with them, it was a great feeling. I didn’t actually feel on any day that I was working with my idols, seniors—idols of sorts. And to you too, Dia ma’am. Everyone was really like family. They made us all feel like a family,” he concluded.

Operation Safed Sagar is an upcoming military drama that chronicles the lesser-known chapters of the 1999 Kargil War, navigating the Indian Air Force’s commendable support to the Indian Army during the conflict.

Directed by Oni Sen, the series has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP, along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The ensemble cast features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi. The series premieres on August 7, exclusively on Netflix.