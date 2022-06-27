Excel entertainment releases Phone Bhoot logo – release date announcement tomorrow!

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel entertainment released a quirk asset of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, Starting Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar & Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Sharing the quirky video unit as with the theme track of the film, the makers are all set to reveal the theatrical release date tomorrow.

With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been making a good buzz around the corners.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.