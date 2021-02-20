Exclusive – Kartik Aaryan ready for his Dhamaka as the film is confirmed for release this summer

Finally, there is some good news coming in every day when it comes to Bollywood release plans. While close to 15 films have already announced their release dates this week, there is a lot more expected in the coming week, now that the floodgates have opened. Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan and more now have plans in place for theatrical arrival of their films.

Meanwhile, for those waiting for Kartik Aaryan in action, there is good news as well. His Dhamaka too has its release plans finalised. The film would be arriving this summer in May-June time period and its post production is in film swing. Of course, given the fact that it has already been finalised the a digital release, it would be premiered straight on Netflix while skipping the theatrical release. However, the good news thigh is that the plans have already been finalised and now its a matter of time before an official announcement comes in as well.

It has been exactly a year since Kartik Aaryan was seen at the big screen, when his Love Aaj Kal arrived in Valentine’s Day in 2020. Post that he has been busy completing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. While these films would be arriving in the second half of 2021, it would be Dhamaka that is expected to create some ‘dhamaka’ at least on the small screens when it arrives on Netflix.

Readers would remember that director Ram Madhvani had wrapped up Dhamaka in record time around Christmas last year when the films entire shoot was completed in just 10 days. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan turned richer by 20 records, hence setting the record of being a rare young actor in Bollywood to earn 2 crore per day as his remuneration for Dhamaka.